



Our Purpose and Vision

The playbook sets out The R&A’s purpose: to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive and to be responsible for upholding the traditions of golf while embracing change and breaking down barriers to progress.

It is intended as a guide to The R&A’s values, mission and goals and how it is going to achieve them.

Since embarking on a new five-year strategy from 2021, our vision is to ensure that golf is open to all.

We believe that golf is the greatest game that has ever been invented and should be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds, genders and ethnicities.

Working across governance, world-class championships, development and sustainability, our ambition is to inspire current and future generations to say ‘I love playing golf’.

We want to inspire more people in more places to enjoy the many physical, mental and social benefits of golf more often.

We are here to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive, and to ensure it is thriving 50 years from now.

By thriving, we mean:

Participation in golf and awareness of the sport is growing

The perception of the sport is improving

The playing challenge across all formats of golf remains multi-faceted and engaging



Mark Darbon is the Chief Executive of The R&A, supported by an Executive Leadership. Mr Darbon took over the role from Martin Slumbers in 2024.