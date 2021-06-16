We are aiming to invest £200 million into golf over a ten-year period (2017–2026) in supporting a range of participation, coaching, grassroots, inclusion, sustainability and Rules education initiatives across the world, as well as maintaining our governance of the sport and staging world class championships. Working through our network of 167 affiliated organisations in 148 countries, we promote accessible, affordable and sustainable golf. The profits made from our Championships are re-invested in the sport to help us achieve our goal of ensuring golf is thriving 50 years from now.