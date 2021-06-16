Principle of the Rule:

Rule 4 covers the process for the submission of acceptable scores for handicap purposes, both to obtain an initial Handicap Index and to maintain an established Handicap Index.

Timely submission of scores by a player, or anyone else responsible or authorized to submit scores on their behalf, allows for responsive updates and provides a real-time measure of the player’s golfing ability.

This Rule also outlines the information that players are required to submit for acceptable scores and how these scores can be verified.