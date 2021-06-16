Golf is open to all
Golf courses can have a positive role in taking climate action.
Golf Course 2030 focuses on exploring the adaptions needed for golf in a changing climate, as well as the opportunities to be a contributor to society’s climate goals.
Climate Impact Case Study (Minchinhampton Golf Club)
Biodiversity Carbon Sequestration on Golf Courses
Climate Impact of Golf Courses
Climate Action and Supporting Biodiversity in Golf Courses
Blue carbon audit of coastal golf courses
Coastal Management for Golf Courses
Demonstration Project for an innovative system of erosion mitigation of coastline at risk
