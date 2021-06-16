



As a member of the International Safeguarding Children in Sport Working Group, The R&A is committed to supporting all of our affiliates with embracing and administering good safeguarding practices for children and adults across all levels of the sport.

Safeguarding in Sport Courses

Delivered through the Open University and rolled out in collaboration with UNICEF and the International Golf Federation (IGF), Safeguarding in Sport is a free to access e-learning education programme, that is now available to everyone involved in golf, from grassroots to performance level.

The correct level of safeguarding training for an individual will depend upon their role, as well as their existing safeguarding experience and knowledge. The Safeguarding in Sport e-learning programme consists of three online courses which broadly cover the following:

Course 1

Title Safeguarding Essentials Duration 90 minutes Overview This course is an introduction to essential safeguarding knowledge for golf; the course explains what safeguarding is, why it is important, and how you can help reduce safeguarding risks and respond appropriately to any safeguarding concerns.

Course 2

Title Safeguarding Practice Duration 12 hours Overview Safeguarding Practice explores what your organisation can do to strengthen its safeguarding practices. You will cover the role that culture plays in creating a safe environment, how to recognise different forms of abuse, and why some groups are more vulnerable to abuse. You will also understand how to assess and manage risk, and the important role of policies and procedures in preventing and responding to abuse.

Course 3

Title Effective Safeguarding Duration 12 hours Overview Effective Safeguarding will further equip the Safeguarding Lead with the skills they need to carry out their role effectively. During this course you will explore your role in Case Management, particularly around reporting and managing concerns, policy development and safeguarding at events.

All courses are currently available in English, French and Spanish.

To access the course please visit the Safeguarding in Sport website.

Download a copy of the instructions on how to register for OpenLearn to begin completing the courses.