Golf is open to all
Championships
Rules
Golf
Language
Íslenska
The Rules of Handicapping
The Rules of Handicapping provide a consistent measure of a golfer's ability worldwide and help to enhance the enjoyment of the game for all who play, wherever they play.
Browse the rules
Rules of Handicapping
Definitions
Interpretations
Appendices
About Interpretations
Interpretations are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
1
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
View Clarifications
2
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
View Clarifications
3
Adjustment of Hole Scores
View Clarifications
4
Submitting a Score
View Clarifications
5
Handicap Index Calculation
View Clarifications
6
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
View Clarifications
7
Committee Actions
View Clarifications
1
2
3
4
5
6
7