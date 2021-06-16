The flagstick is provided by the Committee and is placed in the hole to show players where the hole is. The flagstick comprises a removable pole and other components attached to the pole as defined below. None of the components of the flagstick may be designed to, or include features that unduly influence the movement of the ball or allow a player to measure wind speed or direction. Requirements: a. The Pole i. Must be circular in cross-section. ii. Must have a diameter of no greater than 2 inches (50.8 mm) from the top of the pole to a point no less than 3 inches (76.2 mm) above the putting green surface. iii. Must have a constant diameter of no greater than 0.75 inches (19 mm) from a point 3 inches (76.2 mm) above to 3 inches (76.2 mm) below the putting green surface. iv. Must not incorporate features, including its material composition, designed to act in a shock absorbing manner or have shock absorbing properties upon impact with the ball.

b. The Flag and Ornamental Attachments i. Must be of reasonable size and be located near the top of the pole. ii. Can indicate but must not measure wind direction and speed; and must not have any functional purpose other than to aid identification of the location of the hole. iii. Attachments to the flag are not permitted.

c. Other Attachments i. Attachments to the pole may be permitted more than 3 inches (76.2 mm) below the putting green surface but must be constrained to this area. ii. Attachments to the pole may be permitted more than 3 inches (76.2 mm) above the putting green surface provided that they fall within at least one of the following categories: a. Indicators of a reasonable size used to identify the location of the flagstick on the green (e.g. front, middle, back); b. Reflectors and similar attachments of a reasonable size for use with distance-measuring devices are permitted; c. Attachments to the pole other than those specified in a and b that are generally circular in cross-section and no greater than 2 inches (50.8 mm) in dimension perpendicular to the pole.

Note: Specifications relative to the putting green surface are based on the flagstick being located correctly in the hole.