



Our Purpose

As we embark on a new five-year strategy from 2022, our vision is to ensure that golf is open to all.

We believe that golf is the greatest game that has ever been invented and should be enjoyed by people of all ages, backgrounds, genders and ethnicities.

Working across governance, world-class championships, development and sustainability, our ambition is to inspire current and future generations to say ‘I love playing golf’.

We want to inspire more people in more places to enjoy the many physical, mental and social benefits of golf more often. We are here to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive, and to ensure it is thriving 50 years from now.

By thriving, we mean: