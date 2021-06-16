3.2a Variety

A reasonable variety of tees should be offered on each hole so that players can use the tees commensurate with their ability and/or hitting distances.

There is strong evidence that suggests that having players play from tees that suit their ability not only improves the pace of play, but increases player enjoyment.

It is recognised that encouragement may need to be given to players to select the appropriate tees, rather than electing to play the course at the full length available on any given day, and this point is referenced in more detail in Section 2 (Management Practices).

It is common for the gap between different sets of tees to be so big that it almost forces players to play the course at a length that is too long for their ability. For example, if there is a group of male golfers with a handicap range of 6 to 15 and they have the choice of playing the course at 6,100 yards or 6,800 yards, there is a strong likelihood that they will go to the 6,800 yard tees as the 6 handicap golfer will feel that 6,100 yards is too short. However, if there was an offering of tees at around 6,400 yards, it is far more likely that the group will elect to use those tees, which may result in the group enjoying the round more and playing more quickly. By providing an additional distance option between 6,100 yards and 6,800 yards, Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland saw a reduction from 50% of groups using the 6,800 yard tees to only 15% of groups playing the course at that length.

Provide all golfers with teeing options that match the design of the hole and the way that it was intended to be played. This may include setting up a suitable number of holes where players are hitting lofted clubs into greens, rather than always having to hit long irons, hybrids or fairway woods. In particular, focus on holes where it is clear that the green is designed to accept lofted shots, as opposed to low running shots.

If your course has “carries”, (for example, over water, bunkers, areas of rough or the like) try to provide teeing options that enable all players to make the carries with a well-played shot for a player of their ability. Alternatively, bail out areas should be provided for those unable to make the carry. This would also apply to a hole where there is a carry for the approach shot into the green.

3.2b Gender Neutral

Many clubs that have pursued a programme of encouraging players to play from tees appropriate to their ability have found considerable success by avoiding having designated “men’s” and “women’s” tees. In many parts of the world, red tees are associated with ladies golf, and men can be reluctant to play from these tees. By simply changing the colour of the “forward” tees and referring to tees as, for example, “forward, middle and back”, evidence suggests that men are more likely to choose to play from the forward tees. Alternatively, tees can be referred to by the measured course they offer, which will be an immediate assistance to those who know what length of course they enjoy the most (for example, referring to tees that give a 6,400 yard course as the “64 course”).

If golfers are to be encouraged to play from the tees that suit their game, it is equally as important to provide men’s and women’s course ratings from the different sets of tees for handicapping purposes.

3.2c Avoiding Bottlenecks

The design of a course can introduce or eliminate bottlenecks. The types of holes that consistently create delays on golf courses will be looked at in more detail in other parts of this manual, but it is worth noting that the positioning of tee-markers to slightly adjust the nature of a hole can assist in preventing delays.

For example, if a hole is playing as a long par 3 (perhaps due to its yardage or because it is playing into a significant wind), moving the tee up to reduce the yardage and increase the number of tee shots that make it on or around the green is likely to reduce the waiting that occurs on the tee.

It is not always a reduction in distance that will reduce waiting time. If a par 4 is likely to be reachable from certain tees due to the expected wind conditions that day, those teeing options can be removed so that it plays as a two-shot hole for everyone, thereby avoiding players on the tee waiting for the green to clear.

Alternatively, consider implementing a “call-up” procedure for long par 3s, drivable par 4s, or par 5s that can be reached in two shots. This is discussed in more detail in Section 2 (Management Practices).

3.2d Distance from Green to Tee

If it takes considerable time to walk or drive a cart from a green to the next tee this adds significantly to the time taken to play. If there is a choice between using teeing areas that are closer to the greens versus those that are further away, on days when pace of play may be a concern, do not offer the further away tees as an option, unless it makes sense from a pace of play perspective to do so (see comments above regarding drivable par 4s).

Ideally, short walking distances between a green and the next tee should be designed into a course, though the topography of some sites may mean this is unfeasible.

Re-routing of the course should be considered if it might reduce the distances from greens to tees (while retaining the same level of safety). For guidance on re-routing the course, see Section 3.7 (Course Routing).

