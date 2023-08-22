image
Aug 22-23
Royal Golf Club of Belgium, Belgium
Sep 06-07
Cypress Point, USA
The G4D Open

Many of the world’s most talented golfers with disabilities competed in the third staging of The G4D Open at Woburn from May 15 to 17. Ireland's Brendan Lawlor won the men's event, while Daphne van Houten triumphed in the women's event.
Sustainability

Sustainable Championships

The R&A runs sustainable championships at amateur and professional level, including implementing legacy actions and actions with its commercial partners.  Before hosting any championship, a golf facility is also subject to a thorough ecological review to fully understand the biodiversity condition and species identification. 

World Amateur Golf Ranking®

The World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) comprises a women’s ranking and a men’s ranking for elite amateur players, administered by The R&A and USGA. A global golf service, WAGR currently incorporates over 5,700 events with over 7,500 players.