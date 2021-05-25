Where To Play
Traditional golf is played on nine-hole and 18-hole golf courses which allows golfers of all abilities to enjoy playing with family and friends.
But, there are many forms of golf for you to experience, particularly if you’re new to the sport. Driving ranges, par-3 courses, pitch & putt, adventure golf, and indoor golf simulators are all great ways to enjoy playing golf as well.
There are lots of courses available and there is likely one near you. A good idea is to visit your national golf federation website, which will help you find a course that suits you!