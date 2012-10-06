The lake is usually at its lowest in July-August, which can cause some complaints, but soon rapidly fills up by November, demonstrating that the lakes could be increased in volume and still reach capacity by the end of the winter. The Club have discussed plans to increase the depth of the lakes in order to increase capacity, and also try to prevent algae build up which effect aesthetics and draw down. The Club has the luxury of a modern irrigation system which allows excellent records to be kept, and accurate application. The greens staff also take regular moisture readings on greens throughout the summer in order to inform irrigation as well. Since starting this practice, the Club have reduced their target range from 20-25% to 15-20% after observing increased performance, and no negative effect on sward quality when pushing the greens during dry spells. This has allowed the bentgrass content of the greens to increase, as well as naturally selecting for the hardier ecotypes of Poa annua within the sward. The Club have a policy of only irrigating when absolutely required and reduce irrigation on certain areas of the course if water levels in the lake become too low. This includes tee areas, which recover very quickly after dry spells with a bespoke irrigation programme in conjunction with wetting agent application.