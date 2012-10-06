Climate Change

Climate change is the long-term variation in weather patterns and climate across the globe. Changes in weather patterns and climate naturally occur over relatively long periods of time. However, large scale alterations to the earth’s atmosphere by human activity is driving rapid changes in the earth’s climate. This is predominantly caused by the release of greenhouse gases (mainly carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) which trap additional heat within the atmosphere. This greenhouse effect is a natural process, but the additional rapid release of gases by humans has caused the system to go into overdrive (known as the enhanced greenhouse effect). Due to the relative speed of these changes over decades, it will be much harder to manage the effects of these changes. This is especially true in industries such as the golf sector which rely on the growth and maintenance of natural environments. Since the 1980s the UK has been warming at a rate of 0.25oC per decade, with 3 of the 5 warmest years on records occurring since 2020.

The information given within the GC2030 climate prediction map is based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Representative Concentration Pathway (IPCC RCP). The GC2030 interactive map shows the data for three different climate change predictions.

1. RCP 2.5 - stringent scenario - assumes global carbon dioxide emissions start to decline by 2020 and decrease to zero by 2100

2. RCP 4.5 - intermediate scenario - assumes global carbon dioxide emissions start to decline in 2045 and halve by 2100

3. RCP 6.0 - low action scenario - assumes global carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise until 2080 and then start to decline

4. RCP 8.5 – worst case scenario – assumes ‘business as usual’ rapidly rising carbon dioxide emissions and a 4.3oC average global temperature increase by 2100.

All RCP’s show UK summer and winter temperatures increasing as time goes on, with the increases becoming more pronounced as the RCP number increases. Key predicted changes by the Met Office ( 2024 Climate Report ) and their potential consequences for the UK are:

Extreme weather has increased including extreme temperature events with the UK’s first 40 o C day occurring in 2022, and individual extreme rainfall or drought events.

C day occurring in 2022, and individual extreme rainfall or drought events. Wetter winters with total level of precipitation during winter increasing, resulting in saturated ground, and flood issues with 6 of the 10 wettest winters on records occurring since 2000.

Average temperature increases throughout the year. This will increase the demand for water for irrigation and will change the natural balance potentially resulting in longer periods of turf growth and enhanced conditions for diseases, pests and weeds.

Greater and more frequent summer droughts and extreme temperatures, resulting in turf stress, potentially the need to change grass species to ones more suited to these conditions.

Reduction in number of frost days by around 25% since the 1980s.

Earlier Springs causing longer growing seasons i.e. 2024 season was 7 days longer than 1999-2023 average.

Although some summers or winters may not be drier or hotter than the previous summer, it is more likely that meteorological records will be broken on a more frequent basis. The Met Office anticipates that by 2070 the UK will see winters between 1-4.5oC warmer and 30% wetter, and summers between 1-6oC warmer and 60% drier.

These changes to the climate will not be uniform across the UK and their effects will be amplified the further south and east the golf course is located.