randa logo
Golf is open to all
Back

The Rules of Handicapping

Blader door de Regels
About Clarifications
Clarifications are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
1
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
Bekijk Interpretaties
2
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
Bekijk Interpretaties
3
Adjustment of Hole Scores
Bekijk Interpretaties
4
Submitting a Score
Bekijk Interpretaties
5
Handicap Index Calculation
Bekijk Interpretaties
6
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
Bekijk Interpretaties
7
Committee Actions
Bekijk Interpretaties
1234567