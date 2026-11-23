Marín added, “I’ve played in five majors already and they’ve been great experiences. I came into this week with one goal to play my best golf and I did that. The majors come with the trophy. We have decisions to think about when I graduate and we’ll see what happens. I’ve had great learnings from the majors.” On another glorious day over the spectacular El Pulte lay-out, Marín quickly stamped her authority in the final round. With an eight-shot lead overnight, she settled any nerves with an opening birdie. From there she played steady golf and had opened a 12-shot lead by the turn after then nearest challenger Alexis Lamadrid from Mexico racked up a quadruple bogey on the 9th. With Annika watching on, Marín picked up another birdie at the par-5 11th but made her second bogey of the day at the 12th. As the local crowds enjoyed the action, Marín raised more cheers with a birdie on the 14th. Four closing pars saw her ease to victory, beating by five shots the previous best championship total set by Ela Anacona in Argentina in 2023. Marín's 'love' for the WALA A number of players rushed onto the 18th green to drench Marín in water in celebration, with Annika also on hand to offer her congratulations as the Colombian flag was held aloft. “I love this championship and what it means,” said Marín. “It’s the best championship in Latin America and the opportunities that it gives, how you bond with everyone here, the facilities, the golf course – everything was amazing. It’s such a fun week and I love it. My thanks go to the ANNIKA Foundation and The R&A for staging it again.”