Fifa Laopakdee repeats as Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

His six-under-par total of 278 edged runner-up Zack Swanwick of New Zealand by three strokes.

One year after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Dubai, Laopakdee joins 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama as the only players to win back-to-back Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships. Matsuyama won the Championship in consecutive years in 2010 (Japan) and 2011 (Singapore).

“That feels amazing to join the club,” said Laopakdee. “Hideki has played a huge part in golf for Japan, and also Asia. Being able to win back‑to‑back like him is a huge honor. He's a great player. I hope to follow his footsteps.”

Laopakdee earns an invitation to the 2027 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 155th Open at St Andrews with the win. He made his debut in each major earlier this year at Augusta National Golf Club and Royal Birkdale

“I feel like I'm more proud of myself this year because I never stopped believing in myself, and even though I had a tough year,” said Laopakdee. “I literally didn't win a single thing since March. I just keep telling myself that I've still got it.

“Shout out to my friends, my family, my coaches, my teammates, that still believe in me and push me hard every day. This win means a lot because I'm able to prove to myself that I've still got it.”

The Arizona State University senior, Laopakdee, began the final round trailing Swanwick by two strokes alongside New Zealand’s Cooper Moore. After dropping two shots over his first eight holes, Laopakdee played the final 10 holes in three-under, with birdies at the 9th, 11th and 17th.