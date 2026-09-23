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Opening Golf to the World
Royal and Ancient Golf Club

Leading by Example: Inside the character of incoming Royal and Ancient Golf Club Captain Claire Dowling

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The R&A
23 Sep 26
8 mins
An image of Claire Dowling as she claps her hands together.

When Claire Dowling steps onto the 1st tee of the Old Course on Friday for her driving-in ceremony, it will begin a new chapter for The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. As the Club’s first female Captain since its founding in 1754, the occasion will be a significant one, reflecting both the history of the Club and Claire’s longstanding contribution to the game. 

Claire’s achievements on the course are exceptional - a five-time Irish Champion, a Curtis Cup performer as both player and Captain and a highly-respected referee. Yet those impressive accomplishments only reveal part of who she is. To get a true sense of the kind of Captain she will be, you only have to look at her character and the lasting impact she has had on those around her.   For former professional golfer and fellow referee Felicity Johnson, the new Captain has been an important influence throughout every stage of her sporting life. 
Felicity Johnson tees off in front of a large sign which reads AIG Women's Open Carnoustie 2021.
Former professional golfer Felicity Johnson is 'thrilled' lifelong friend Claire Dowling is incoming Captain of The Royal and Ancient Club of St Andrews.
"I was just so thrilled for her," Felicity says on the captaincy. "Claire is such a good person that completely deserves it. From everything she has given to amateur golf over the years, to have someone of her stature step into this role is wonderful. She’s so humble that she’ll hate me saying nice things about her but she holds such a special place in people's hearts." Their connection began in 2000 through a grassroots initiative. At the time, Claire was serving as Warwickshire County Captain. Having already played at the highest levels of international amateur golf, she was passionately committed to developing talent at the local level. Spotting a shortage of junior girls in the county system, the former Irish champion decided to reach out directly to the community.  "There was an advert in the local Birmingham paper, the Birmingham Evening Mail, for any clubs that had aspiring junior girls, just so they were aware of who was out there," Felicity recalls. "My stepdad, who was my coach, saw it and got in touch with Claire. She saw a gap, put the advert out as captain and that’s how I got involved with Warwickshire when I was 13."  By the age of 15, Felicity was competing for the county first team alongside her future refereeing colleague. Quite simply, the decorated Curtis Cup player embraced the role of mentor to the rising teenager. 
The players from the USA and GBI Curtis Cup teams in 1986 pose for a photograph.
Claire (pictured bottom row, first right) played in the Curtis Cup and went on to Captain the GB&I team in 2000 at Ganton.
"I was this 15 or 16-year-old on the rise and Claire had all these Curtis Cups behind her," recalls Felicity. "I just sat at team dinners and asked as many questions as I could and she tolerated me so well. I just wanted to learn from someone who had achieved everything I aspired to do."  Claire’s leadership has never been about loud declarations; it was built on meticulous preparation, self-discipline and raising the standards of everyone around her. One piece of advice stuck with Felicity throughout her playing career and into her current work as an official.  "The one thing that always sticks out for me is she always said, 'If you've got clean shoes when you get to the 1st tee, you're one up,'" she remembers. "That has stayed with me to this day."  The team captain held her young charge to that standard, occasionally sending Felicity back to give her shoes another polish if they weren’t quite immaculate. The lesson was clear: control the details, prepare better than anyone else and let your golf do the talking.  While high standards were non-negotiable, Claire's warmth and approachable nature made her universally respected across the game. 
Claire Dowling poses for a photograph alongside a man after winning the strokeplay competition at the 1986 Women's Amateur Championship.
Claire presented with a trophy after finishing first in stroke play at the 1986 Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship. 
"She’s a great people person," Felicity explains. "Claire adapts effortlessly to her surroundings and she has an incredible ability to remember people and key details. I’d challenge anyone to find a single person with a bad word to say about her."  That warmth extends to genuine, lasting friendship. When Felicity transitioned into refereeing at the end of 2024, the former Curtis Cup skipper - who previously made history alongside her husband Peter at Royal St George’s in 2021 as the first married couple to referee at The Open - was the first person she turned to for guidance. Staying with the couple in Devon before her first professional officiating event, Felicity received encouraging advice and even a refereeing tool - a measuring line - that she still carries in her kit today. By coincidence, their paths soon began to follow a similar course.   “As a player, I looked up to her. As a referee, I’ve looked up to her,” Felicity says. “So she’s someone who’s had a massive impact on both of my careers so far.”  That relationship has continued over the years. When Claire spotted Felicity working with the media at the recent AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, she made a point of finding time to catch up despite a busy week. 
Claire Dowling stands in front of a podium addressing a crowd.
Claire will officially drive in as Captain on Friday 25 September.
For Felicity, seeing Claire take on the role of Captain is a significant moment and another sign of how the game continues to evolve.   "Until now, that ultimate ambassadorial role hadn't been an option for women and if you can't see it, you can't be it," Felicity reflects. "Seeing Claire step into this position opens up new possibilities for everyone in golf. It’s a wonderful step for The R&A and she will be an outstanding Captain."  As Claire prepares for the traditional drive-in on the 1st tee of the Old Course this week, Felicity recalls one of their first conversations after her appointment was announced.  "My first question to her was, 'How's your game? You need to hit this opening drive -how's it going to be?'" Felicity laughs. "As always, she downplayed her skills but she has a great golf swing and she'll be fine."  For Felicity, seeing her long-time mentor take office this week is the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to the game.  "I just said to her, 'Go and enjoy it. You deserve everything you've achieved and this is just the next thing to tick off.' She's so humble that she doesn't like taking praise but she truly appreciates it. She is going to be a fantastic ambassador for golf." 

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