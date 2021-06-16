Test Option
Payment required?
Submission Description
Conformance Decision given
Informal opinion/ guidance given
Production model
|YES
|Production model samples are finished articles that would be an exact representation of the model produced for use or sale.
|YES
|NO
First Article sample
|YES
|Classed as a pre-production sample, all properties would be finalised, and the sample would be representative of the proposed mass production sample.
|NO
|YES
Prototype
|YES
|A prototype is an early model of a product that focuses on functionality and gives a realistic representation of the final version.
|NO
|YES
Mock up/Informal Submission
|NO
|A mock up would usually be a drawing(s), high resolution images or non-functional model that showcases how the finished product will look. This may be accompanied by an explanation of the production process or finishes.
|NO
|YES
Rules