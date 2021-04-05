A key project has been to source additional water from onsite lakes. A natural lake is present onsite which is replenished by groundwater. Due to its close proximity to the coast this water has potential to be saline, although water is filtered through natural sand beds as it replenishes the lake, and so is only slightly saline. Water is pumped from this lake into a small wet well, from which it is pumped to the main water storage onsite. Detailed laboratory analysis of this new water source has shown that this water can be mixed with reservoir water at a ratio of 1:5 with no adverse effects on salinity. The club have also installed a very detailed monitored system which allows water levels in the wet well, lakes and salinity of water supply to be constantly monitored. This allows the water mixture to be adapted as necessary, and water supply constantly monitored.