Generally, uniformity values should be above 85% or 0.85. The scheduling coefficient does not measure an average, but is a direct indication of the dryness of the driest 'critical' areas and it plays a direct role in establishing irrigation run times. The scheduling coefficient indicates the amount of extra water needed to adequately irrigate the 'critical' area and it is, therefore, imperative that sprinklers and their spacing, as far as is reasonably possible, are selected to have the lowest scheduling coefficient, i.e. a numerical figure closest to 1.0.
Technological developments that have improved uniformity include sprinklers with distribution profiles that achieve higher distribution uniformity (DU) values and nozzle designs that reduce wind distortion.