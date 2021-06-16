The R&A's Executive Leadership

Phil joined The R&A in August 2020 as Chief Development Officer. He leads the Development activities of The R&A overseeing the golf development, amateur championships, sustainability and museum and heritage departments. In addition, Phil overseas The R&A offices based in Singapore and Argentina. The R&A plans to invest £200million in developing the sport around the world over the next ten years, with the objective of helping golf thrive, with more people playing golf, more often. This will be achieved by making golf more appealing, more inclusive and more accessible and by ensuring golf is sustainable with golf operations seeking to protect the natural environment, benefit communities and conserve resource. Phil has worked in commerce and sports industries for more than 30 years across brand management, commercial and general management as well as founding and running his own consultancy businesses. Originally from Edinburgh, Phil graduated from St Andrews University with a degree in Management Studies with International Relations and moved into brand management roles with Procter and Gamble and The Coca-Cola Company, where he was based in Atlanta in global strategic marketing. Phil then entered the sports industry as Commercial and Marketing Director at Scottish Rugby in 2000 with oversight of all commercial and marketing activities, including broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, merchandise, PR etc. before becoming CEO. He moved into football as CEO with Heart of Midlothian and tennis as CMO of the ATP, the men’s global professional tennis tour and became chairman of the season ending ATP Finals in London. Phil subsequently moved to the Middle East as CEO of Al Jazira club based in Abu Dhabi, before returning to Scotland to run his own consultancy businesses and act as a non-executive director across politics, business to business and business to consumer organisations. He plays to a handicap of 12, having played much of his golf in Edinburgh at the Braids, the Merchants of Edinburgh and at clubs across the East Lothian coastline.