"We have to attract more people from all backgrounds, genders and ethnicities to play more golf, more often. The message that golf is open to all has to go out loud and clear to new and wider audiences.”
We are aiming to invest £200 million into golf over a 10-year period (2017-2026) in supporting a range of participation, coaching, grassroots, inclusion, sustainability and Rules education initiatives across the world, as well as maintaining our governance of the sport and staging world class championships. Working through our network of 159 affiliated organisations in 144 countries, we promote accessible, affordable and sustainable golf. This investment is largely supported by the proceeds of The Open. The profits made from our Championships are re-invested in the sport to help us achieve our goal of ensuring golf is thriving 50 years from now.