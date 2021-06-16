A score from an incomplete round or when one or more holes have not been played may only be used for handicap purposes if, among other things;

The round has been played over at least the minimum number of holes required for either a 9-hole or an 18-hole score to be acceptable, and

The reason for not completing the round was valid.

Where the Handicap Committee determines that one or more holes has not been played for a valid reason, a 9-hole or 18-hole Score Differential will be created using their expected score for the hole or holes not played.

Notes:

If the player’s reason for not playing one hole or more holes is considered invalid, the score is not acceptable for handicap purposes, but the Handicap Committee may consider posting a penalty score to the player’s scoring record.

If the outcome of a competition has been decided before all holes have been completed and the player decides to play any of the remaining holes, the actual scores for those remaining holes should be recorded.

A hole is considered to have been played if it has been started.