Led by Australian Golf Ambassadors, Paralympic champion and 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and former four-time Olympic and Commonwealth Games diver Anabelle Smith, the campaign targets new audiences, including women, families and beginners, and showcases the many welcoming, flexible ways to play golf, on and off the course.

Golf is Australia’s most-played sport among adults, with more than four million playing in some form last year and a further 2.5 million non-golfers saying they are highly likely to give golf a try in the next year.

Through video, ambassador content and club and venue resources, the campaign showcases what’s driving the sport’s growth and just how much the game has evolved across formats, audiences and experiences.

Grant Moir, Chief Global Golf Alliance Officer at The R&A, said, “Increasing participation by making golf more accessible and inclusive is central to The R&A’s strategy of opening golf to the world. Our partnerships with national federations are vital to achieving this, combining our global reach and resources with their local knowledge and relationships to introduce more people to golf.

“Through Just Swing, we are supporting our partners to challenge outdated perceptions and show how golf can fit into people’s lives. Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia are bringing this to life by connecting with new audiences and giving clubs and venues practical support to welcome beginners. Together, we want to turn that initial interest into a lasting connection with golf.”

Golf Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland said Just Swing aimed to address some of the barriers that can stop people from trying golf or returning to the game.

“Just Swing is a national campaign to change the way people see golf. For too long, outdated perceptions about the game have stopped people from giving it a go. This campaign, backed by The R&A, is telling people that when you're starting out, the rules can wait. Just turn up, have fun, and see what golf is really about.

“But addressing misconceptions is only half the job. When new players arrive, the experience has to match the message. That's why we're also investing in practical support for clubs and venues, education, resources and tools to help them create more welcoming environments for beginners. We want every new golfer to walk away thinking 'I want to do that again'.”