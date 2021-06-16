|Title
|Safeguarding Essentials
|Duration
|90 minutes
|Overview
|This course is an introduction to essential safeguarding knowledge for golf; the course explains what safeguarding is, why it is important, and how you can help reduce safeguarding risks and respond appropriately to any safeguarding concerns.
|Title
|Safeguarding Practice
|Duration
|12 hours
|Overview
|Safeguarding Practice explores what your organisation can do to strengthen its safeguarding practices. You will cover the role that culture plays in creating a safe environment, how to recognise different forms of abuse, and why some groups are more vulnerable to abuse. You will also understand how to assess and manage risk, and the important role of policies and procedures in preventing and responding to abuse.
|Title
|Effective Safeguarding
|Duration
|12 hours
|Overview
|Effective Safeguarding will further equip the Safeguarding Lead with the skills they need to carry out their role effectively. During this course you will explore your role in Case Management, particularly around reporting and managing concerns, policy development and safeguarding at events.