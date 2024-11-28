In 2023 The R&A Foundation launched The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship – a collaboration between The R&A Foundation and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews designed to identify and nurture the next generation of golf’s leaders.
Working together we have created a programme that not only includes generous financial support for young individuals keen to commit their talents and energies to the future of golf, but connects them to other likeminded individuals, and to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews through mentorship from Club Members. This programme is open to young individuals aged between 18 to 29-years-old and consists of five elements of support:
A bursary of up to £10,000 per year for educational costs
A bursary of up to £5,000 per year for golf-related costs
Mentorship from within The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’ membership
Membership of a peer support network of Scholars
A leadership conference in St Andrews
Current Scholars
In its inaugural year, over 200 applications for The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship were received from all around the globe, testament to the unique opportunities offered by this prestigious new programme.
Ten young and women have been selected as the first Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholars and we’re delighted to introduce you to them here.
2025 Applications
Applications for the 2025 Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship will open in January 2025.
If you are aged between 18-29 on 1st September 2025, are enrolled or will be enrolling in a nationally recognised academic or vocational qualification and can demonstrate an exceptional commitment to and active engagement in golf, you are eligible to apply.Learn more about the scholarship in The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship application pack that can be downloaded here.