randa logo
Golf is open to all
image
A Sport
For Everyone
Golf brings friends and family in a fun and healthy activity that can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of their age, ability or background.


Ever thought about taking up golf? There are lots of ways you can get involved.

  • Start as a beginner and experience the thrill of that first shot flying through the air.
  • Join your local club and have fun playing your first nine holes with friends – and make new ones.
  • Boost your mental and physical health in your new green space.
  • Hold your nerve to celebrate breaking your handicap for the first time. 
  • Walk in the footsteps of the best by experiencing a famous championship venue.

Golf Where You Are

The R&A has 166 affiliates that operate in 147 countries around the world to develop and sustain the sport. Most of these affiliates are the national governing bodies for golf in each respective country, some are pan-continental organisations, others represent professional golf. They provide advice on how to get involved in the sport, and govern it where you are. Find out more, or get in touch if you're interested in golf!
image
“I absolutely love golf, I’m obsessed with it. Away from my job, my biggest love is golf.”

Niall Horan | R&A Ambassador

Music icon and Modest! Golf founder

How To Play

Golf can be played throughout your lifetime and it’s easy to get started. 
  • You only need a few clubs to begin with – you can even borrow some.
  • Join in with family and friends.
  • Lessons are offered at many golf facilities. You can borrow clubs, learn the basics and give it a go.
  • The local driving range is where you can practice hitting the ball. 
  • Progress to playing on a course near you, perhaps a short one to start with. Nine holes will only take around 90 minutes.
  • Buy some (even second-hand) clubs, bag and balls and you’re all set.
Two junior golfers take a selfie

Where To Play


 Traditional golf is played on nine-hole and 18-hole golf courses which allows golfers of all abilities to enjoy playing with family and friends.
But, there are many forms of golf for you to experience, particularly if you’re new to the sport. Driving ranges, par-3 courses, pitch & putt, adventure golf, and indoor golf simulators are all great ways to enjoy playing golf as well. 
There are lots of courses available and there is likely one near you. A good idea is to visit your national golf federation website, which will help you find a course that suits you!
image

Golf for All

We all have busy lives, and the great news is that golf can be a part of them. There are many shorter formats of the game that may suit you and your lifestyle better. And don't worry, you will still experience the many health benefits associated with golf.

Related articles