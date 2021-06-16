randa logo
Golf is open to all
The Equipment Rules
The Equipment Rules are comprehensive and provide answers to the many issues that arise in a game that is played worldwide on many different types of courses by players of all abilities.
The Official Rules of Equipment
The main objective of the Equipment Rules is to ensure that technological advances in the design and manufacture of golf equipment are in the best interests of the game of golf. While not wishing to stifle innovation, the purpose of the Equipment Rules is to protect the traditions of the game, to prevent an over-reliance on technological advances rather than on practice and skill, and to preserve skill differentials throughout the game. Rules of Equipment File
Introduction
Preamble
Golf Club Playing Rules
Conformance of Clubs
The Golf Ball Playing Rules
Conformance of Balls
Equipment Playing Rules
Devices and Other Equipment
Modified Equipment Rules For Players With Disabilities
Committee Equipment Requirements
Supplementary Paper: Advice for On-Course Rulings
Supplementary Paper: Field Measurement of Grooves - Pre-2010 Rules
Supplementary Paper: 2010 Club Face Markings
