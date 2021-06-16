Introducing the Sustainable Golf Review

The Sustainable Golf Review is a substantial piece of research developed by The R&A in conjunction with GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

It brings together scientific evidence and industry knowledge to provide a comprehensive picture of sustainability in golf to help shape the future of the game.

It’s been created to deliver three important outcomes:

Inform : Provide access to credible, current research and help understand what it means for golf.

: Provide access to credible, current research and help understand what it means for golf. Empower : Give leaders the knowledge and confidence to develop their own informed perspectives, communicate effectively and influence decisions within their organisations.

: Give leaders the knowledge and confidence to develop their own informed perspectives, communicate effectively and influence decisions within their organisations. Activate: Encourage people to use the Review, share its findings, contribute knowledge and take meaningful action.

It has a strong focus on the future of golf and includes a wealth of new sustainability intelligence on what's next for the game.

Who is the Review for?

It’s aimed at those within golf who want to make informed decisions around sustainability and the challenges being faced across the world.

People in golf federations and associations with a strategic focus

Sustainability managers

Golf course owners and architects

Club managers

Greenkeepers

Other industry stakeholders.

This is not just another sustainability report. It’s a comprehensive tool and reference for key decision-makers in golf that will grow and adapt over time with input from across the game.

Shaping a more sustainable future for the sport

There are many great sustainability initiatives and innovative research taking place in golf. However, it’s imperative that the game keeps striving to do more in a collaborative way as new challenges and opportunities emerge.

The Sustainable Golf Review is a starting point based on the insight, knowledge and expertise built up over many decades.

It has been designed as a document that will evolve and develop over time. In order to do that, we need your help with steering what comes next.