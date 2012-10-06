The Club are very careful to reduce irrigation where possible and operate a policy of irrigating to reach a specific soil moisture content (15-19%) rather than blanket irrigation. This involves taking soil moisture measurements at least twice a week during summer months and constant optimisation of the irrigation system which can deliver specific volumes of water to different areas of the course. This has allowed the Club to keep irrigation at an absolute minimum, ensuring healthy and hardy turf which is also much more able to cope with drought conditions. In addition, the Club have invested in wash down facilities which recycle washdown water. This is estimated to have reduced wash down water use from 1-2m3 a day to 4m3 a year.