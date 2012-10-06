Individual ponds can be installed in a series so that they cascade into each other. Design considerations of individual ponds can be found here. By installing a series of ponds, they can flow into one another, significantly increasing storage capacity on-site and providing the ability to control water discharge from the course (if ponds have the ability to temporarily increase volume).There are a number of advantages in installing a series of ponds:
Can tie in with aesthetics and architecture of golf course
Greater amount of water can be harvested from different areas of the course
System can easily be added to in future
Reduces need for long pipe and ditch runs to prevent pinch points within the drainage system
Removes the need for a single large reservoir
Works with natural flow pathways across the course and enables better management of water flow across the site
Can be integrated with a reservoir at the end of the system. The ponds allow water to be moved into the reservoir in a more controlled manner during heavy rainfall events.
Key design criteria
Consideration of site topography and natural hydrological flow routes
Modelling of site flow routes and volumes to understand appropriate sizing, overflow systems and water flow through the system
Exceedance route from each pond should be carefully considered to ensure ponds do not overflow into one another during overflow events
Calculations should be conducted to understand risk if all ponds overflow at same time