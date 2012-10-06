Golf clubs should have a continually updated site water action and management plan for the whole golf course. This will allow the club to monitor current water use across the site, highlight areas which require improvement and assemble a long-term site plan which allows financial forecasts of future capital works. A site water action and management plan should be kept electronically in a secure location, ideally with cloud-based backups. It should be split into three different components:

Current situation and monitoring Short-term improvements Long-term improvements and aspirations of the golf club

1. Current Situation and Monitoring

This will allow a golf club to build up a detailed picture of their current water situation, opportunities for future development, and future threats. This should be used for the club to prioritise and budget for improvements over the short and long term. This document should be continually updated to stay relevant and to prevent site specific knowledge from becoming lost if personnel change occurs. This document should include the following, if available: