Typically, golf clubs must deal with water entering their golf course from other sources. This can come in the form of existing streams or rivers, ditches, wastewater discharge and surface run-off from fields or roads. These sources can be accessed for use by a golf club in a number of ways:

Extraction from surface water sources

Redirection of drainage water into water storage

Actively engaging surrounding landowners, water companies or Highways Agency to redirect water onto the golf course

This solution will need dedicated expert input and will require liaison with local councils, water authorities, surrounding landowners, developers and Government Agencies. It is important that any water taken onto the site is managed and managed as per the relevant guidance. If flood risk is increased outside of the golf course as a result of actions undertaken by the club, the club could be held liable for the flooding. However, this technique may provide a solution to many landowners and water authorities, and help them solve problems on their land or drainage network. There may even be financial assistance with such solutions. For example, capital grants for works as this may be cheaper for the third party in the long run as opposed to having to deal with the water on their site or drainage network.