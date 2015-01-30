It is currently not common for golf course irrigation to be informed by data generated onsite, for example soil moisture readings/mapping or Evapotranspiration (ET) losses. A number of tools now exist in the golf market which allow rapid and accurate moisture monitoring of turf surfaces. Some of these are GPS enabled to allow mapping to be conducted, whilst others are simpler handheld point moisture meters. In general, many golf courses have a large amount of scope to optimise irrigation practices, through system upgrades, system monitoring and informed water delivery. However, this may not always be easy to implement for a variety of reasons. A common issue is the old age of irrigation system components, which results in water loss through leaks, or inefficient delivery of water. The GC2030 survey has highlighted this, with the majority of clubs surveyed having key irrigation components at least 10 years old. A major barrier to solve this issue is the major cost and disruption of upgrading irrigation systems. In addition, a general lack of long-term water management plans for golf courses to help budget for these necessary infrastructure projects, can result in a cycle of under investment and lack of knowledge of the importance of irrigation for the long-term security of a golf club.