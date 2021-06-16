Test Option
Payment required?
Submission Description
Conformance Decision given
Informal opinion/ guidance given
Production model
|YES
|Production model samples are finished articles that would be an exact representation of the model produced for use or sale.
|YES
|NO
First Article sample
|NO
|Classed as a pre-production sample, all properties would be finalised, and the sample would be representative of the proposed mass production sample.
|NO
|YES
Prototype
|NO
|A prototype is an early model of a product that focuses on functionality and gives a realistic representation of the final version.
|NO
|YES
Mock up
|NO
|A mock up would usually be a drawing(s), high resolution images or non-functional model that showcases how the finished product will look. This may be accompanied by an explanation of the production process or finishes.
|NO
|YES
Test Service
|NO
|Manufacturers may request the exchange of testing data to allow comparison of measurements. A sample submitted for a Test Service may be returned to the manufacturer.
|NO
|YES
Player Test Service
|NO
|Specific clubs that have not been submitted for an evaluation or whose conformance status is indeterminate can be submitted for testing by players to ensure they conform to the Equipment Rules. These clubs are tested and returned to the owner.
|YES
|NO
