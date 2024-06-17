Giving from Canada

If you are in Canada, we work with Chapel & York, a third-party Foundation, who have the facility to accept donations tax efficiently.

You can make a donation to The Chapel & York Canadian Foundation, who will then issue a tax receipt to you directly, and then disburse your donation to The R&A Foundation

Single or annual donations through Chapel & York can be made online by clicking here . This is also where you will find information about giving via check, shares and other methods.