The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship is a new award. It is designed to identify, support and develop the next generation of golf’s leaders through financial support and unique connections to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, The R&A and St Andrews.

This is a truly global programme which will be a flagship for The R&A Foundation and will strengthen The R&A’s existing networks with affiliates and other bodies within international golf.

The programme is open to 18 to 25 year olds and consists of five elements of support:

Up to £10,000 per year for educational costs

Up to £5,000 per year for golf-related costs

Mentorship from within The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s membership

Membership of a peer support network of Scholars

A visit to St Andrews

To apply for the award please fill in an application form here.