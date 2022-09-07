image
Golf is open to all
image
The R&A
Who We Are

The R&A is a leading governing body within the world of golf and engages and supports activities to ensure it is a thriving sport for all on a global scale.

We are based in St Andrews, the home of golf, and are here to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive. Our unique position and profile within the sport enables us to inspire, influence and engage people all over the world to take up and follow golf.

Our Heritage

Emanating from the rich heritage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, formed in 1754, The R&A has evolved to play a global role in the sport. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was founded on 14 May 1754, with the first Challenge for the Silver Club. Evolving over 250 colourful years of British history, it has grown from a small society into a club with 2,500 members worldwide. The R&A group of companies was formed in 2004 to take on The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’ responsibilities for governing the Rules of Golf, staging The Open, golf’s original championship, and developing the sport. The World Golf Museum in St Andrews is part of The R&A group. In 2017, The R&A merged with the Ladies’ Golf Union (LGU) and now stages the AIG Women’s Open and amateur championships and international matches for women and girls.

Championships

We are involved in staging leading professional and amateur championships and in a range of initiatives to broaden golf’s appeal on a global scale and address some of the challenges facing the sport. Staged by The R&A, The Open is golf’s original championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international major championship with qualifying events on every continent. The R&A also oversees the AIG Women’s Open, one of the five major championships in professional women’s golf, attracting competitors from across the world. It acts as a championship to inspire all ages and is played at world-class venues. The R&A also works with the DP World Tour to stage the ISPS HANDA Senior Open.
Amateur Championship trophy, taken at Royal St George's in June 2025.

Global Governance

Together, The R&A and the United States Golf Association (USGA) govern the sport of golf worldwide, operating in separate jurisdictions with a commitment to a single code for the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, Equipment Standards and the World Handicap System™. The R&A, through R&A Rules Ltd, governs the sport worldwide, outside of the United States and Mexico, on behalf of over 108 million golfers in 148 countries and with the consent of 167 organisations from amateur and professional golf.

image
Golfers
108 Million
Countries
148
Organisations
167
Championships
30+

Recruitment

Work at The R&A

The R&A employs staff in a diverse range of departments including: Championships, Rules, Development, Sustainability, Equipment Standards, Commercial, Legal, HR, Finance, Corporate Communications and Heritage. We are always on the lookout for talented individuals who wish to develop their career at The R&A. If you meet the requirements for any of our available roles then we encourage you to submit an application.

Annual Review


Learn more about the work of The R&A across Governance, Golf Development, Professional and Amateur Championships, Sustainable Golf, Technology and more. 
Golfers enjoying the Golf It! facility.

How We Work

Our Network

We work with our partners across the globe to ensure the long-term success of golf. We reinvest the proceeds from The Open, in growing and supporting golf and provide financial support to a range of organisations, including the DP World Tour, the Ladies’ European Tour, EDGA, the Golf Foundation and national associations across the world.