image
Opening Golf to the World
Northamptonshire-GC-Main.jpg
Northamptonshire County Golf Club
Northamptonshire County Golf Club have a balanced water supply, allowing future security. Currently the Club abstract from a local brook and a natural spring onsite, both of which are stored in an onsite reservoir which can store a years worth of water.
The current irrigation system at Northamptonshire Golf Club was built in the early 1990's and irrigates greens, tees and approaches. A fairway component was also added to the system in the late 1990's, but this is not often used due to increased water demand. This system uses 80-240m3 on a full cycle which translates into a water demand of roughly 10-12,000m3 a year. Until 2000, the Club relied on mains water, which potentially would cost between £10-20,000 a year at current rates. The decision was taken to install a 15,000m3 reservoir in 2000 to allow the club to reduce its reliance on mains water. This reservoir was constructed at a cost of £110,000 and therefore had a rough payback of 10 years.
2020-01-15-08.03.36.jpg
This is fed from water abstracted from a brook which runs through the site, with the Club currently allowed to abstract up 480m3 a day between January and March each year (potentially 43,200m3 a year), which allows the reservoir to be filled completely during this time period. However, the Club's abstraction licence may change in the future to be linked to low flow rates, which may reduce the amount of water which can be abstracted and therefore stored during winter months.
2020-09-01-07.49.42.jpg
The Club have therefore also been looking for alternative water sources to help supplement the brook supply in order to provide additional water security. During the winter of 2019, it was noted that a large amount of water was emerging from an old brick lined well in the old pump house building.
2020-09-02-08.20.57.jpg
This was built into the site's bed rock at the start of the 20th Century and was likely decommissioned in 1960-70's.
2020-09-02-11.56.08.jpg
This then allowed the team to renew the well's pipework and construct a new header tank to improve flow rates. As the water harvested is technically groundwater, the Club can then take up to 20m3 a day year-round from the well without needing to apply for a licence from the Environment Agency. This amount could potentially be increased, but a license would be required.
2020-09-01-12.42.40.jpg
This allows the Club to have a supplementary source of water year-round, increasing water security. The Club estimate that the total value of the new well is less than £10,000, which was significantly cheaper than alternative deep ground water abstraction methods.
Northam-1.jpg
Northam-2.jpg
Key Figures
  • Water use: 10-12,000m3 year
  • Reservoir: 15,000m3
  • Well abstraction: 20m3 day
  • Water mains cost: £10,000-£20,000 a year
  • Reservoir construction cost: £110,000
If you would like more information or advice on these water security projects implemented at the Northamptonshire County Golf Club, contact details are found below: Course Manager Rob Hay:- Email: CourseManager@countygolfclub.co.uk