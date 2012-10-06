Sprinklers and Valves Sprinkler categories include rotors and sprays and within each category there are many different models. Therefore, an understanding of which products are suited to different scenarios is key. Solenoid valves are used to control and regulate the flow of water in a pipe prior to sprinkler operation. Proper regulation ensures water is applied efficiently. Therefore, correct pressure regulation at individual sprinkler or solenoid valve level is imperative. Individual valve-in-head sprinklers to irrigate specific areas without overthrow and waste of water onto unwanted areas should be used. Whilst this may increase initial capital cost, i.e. more sprinklers may be required, it will ensure a sustainable use of water, minimising water and power usage in the long-term. Sprinkler nozzle development is a continuously ongoing programme of research and development by irrigation manufacturers. Uniformity and distribution of water and nozzle resilience are key qualities that need to be considered when selecting nozzles. Isolation valves allow the shutdown of sprinklers covering defined areas of the course for servicing and maintenance, without having a detrimental effect on the overall operation of the system. Therefore, it is key that sufficient isolation valves are specified and installed as part of a design.