A number of players have physical limitations that may result in some degree of disability and that may affect their ability to play the game. The Modified Rules of Golf for Players with Disabilities is the primary way in which the Rules are adjusted to allow a player with a disability to compete fairly with players who have no disabilities, the same disability or different disabilities. These can be found in The Official Guide to the Rules of Golf. For the most part, the authorized modifications covered in these Modified Rules of Golf are such that there is no allowance for modification to clubs, balls, devices or other equipment. However, there are some cases where a modification is required. There are two cases where a modification to a club or other equipment could be allowed without consultation with the R&A or USGA, but only if the Committee is of the opinion that it is warranted and does not provide the player with an undue advantage.