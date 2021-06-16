A Handicap Index is calculated from the lowest Score Differentials in the scoring record . If a scoring record contains fewer than 20 Score Differentials , the table below is used to determine the number of Score Differentials to be included in the calculation and any adjustment that may apply.

The result of the calculation is rounded to the nearest tenth.

Allocation of an Initial Handicap Index

(i) If a player’s initial Handicap Index is calculated to be greater than the maximum Handicap Index of 54.0 (see Rule 5.3), the player is allocated a Handicap Index of 54.0.