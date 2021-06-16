



The R&A is a leading body within the world of golf and engages and supports activities to ensure it is a thriving sport for all on a global scale.

We are based in St Andrews, the home of golf, and are here to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive.

Our unique position and profile within the sport enables us to inspire, influence and engage people all over the world to take up and follow golf.

Emanating from the rich heritage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, formed in 1754, The R&A has evolved to play a global role in the sport.

The R&A group of companies was formed in 2004 to take on The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’ responsibilities for governing the Rules of Golf, staging The Open, golf’s original championship, and developing the sport. The World Golf Museum in St Andrews is part of The R&A group.

In 2017, The R&A merged with the Ladies’ Golf Union (LGU) and now stages the AIG Women’s Open and amateur championships and international matches for women and girls.