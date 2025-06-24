Your legacy

For many of us, our interest in and love of the game began with someone else – perhaps a parent or grandparent who introduced us to golf; maybe a player we loved to watch and tried to emulate; probably the great friends we made while playing on beautiful, and often historic, courses.

There are likely already people who owe their love of golf in some way to you. Through a gift in your Will to The R&A Foundation, you can extend and build on this legacy.

You can help to ensure that golf will always matter. Your gift, whatever the size, will help to ensure that golf is thriving for generations to come.

Our promise

Our values, drawn from the game itself, and long-term vision for the sport’s future mean that whenever we receive your legacy gift, you can be assured that it will meaningfully represent your love of, and belief in, the sport.

The networks, resources and reach of The R&A will ensure that your gift achieves maximum impact – from supporting the next generation of golf’s leaders to expanding access for underrepresented groups; from transforming the lives of people with disabilities, and those who are disadvantaged, to sharing the rich history of golf around the world.

Leaving a gift in your Will to The R&A Foundation can be a simple, tax effective way to leave a legacy that will enable future generations to benefit from all that golf has to offer and help to ensure that golf will always matter.