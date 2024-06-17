randa logo
Golf is open to all
Giving from the United Kingdom 

ONLINE DONATION 

If you would like to make a single gift to The R&A Foundation by debit or credit card, please click here. If you are a UK tax payer, and your donation is eligible for Gift Aid, please tick the Gift Aid checkbox on the online form – thank you.  Upon receipt of your donation, we will contact you with a receipt for your records. 

OFFLINE DONATION 

If you would like to make a regular gift, make a donation by cheque, bank transfer or via CAF, or to discuss your donation in more detail, please contact the Philanthropy team at foundation@randa.org

The R&A Foundation - Why Golf Matters