Golf is open to all
Championships
Rules
Golf
언어
한국어(대한민국)
The Rules of Handicapping
The Rules of Handicapping provide a consistent measure of a golfer's ability worldwide and help to enhance the enjoyment of the game for all who play, wherever they play.
규칙 찾기
Rules of Handicapping
Definitions
Interpretations
Appendices
About Interpretations
Interpretations are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
1
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
해석 보기
2
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
해석 보기
3
Adjustment of Hole Scores
해석 보기
4
Submitting a Score
해석 보기
5
Handicap Index Calculation
해석 보기
6
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
해석 보기
7
Committee Actions
해석 보기
1
2
3
4
5
6
7