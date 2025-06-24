Giving from the United States

Thank you for supporting The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship through The R&A Foundation.

In the United States, we work with Chapel & York, a third-party Foundation, who have the facility to accept donations tax efficiently on our behalf. You can make a donation to The Chapel & York American Foundation, who will issue a tax receipt to you directly, and then disburse your scholarship donation to The R&A Foundation.

Single or annual donations through Chapel & York can be made online by clicking here . This is also where you will find information about giving via check, shares and other methods.