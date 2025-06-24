Leave a gift in your Will to ensure that golf will always matter
Golf Matters.
It matters to everyone here at The R&A and millions of golfers around the world. And our goal is to ensure that it will always matter.The R&A Foundation exists to help us ensure that golf is thriving 50 years from now and beyond. We use the funds we raise to:
welcome players from all backgrounds and abilities
ensure that more people benefit from the life-long health and social benefits that golf provides
support the vital work of our sustainable golf team
protect, preserve and share golf’s history
build pathways for talented players, greenkeepers and future industry leaders
Our work is based on the foundations that have been put in place by those that have loved golf before us. It is their legacies that inspire us and guide us as we seek to bring the joy of golf to as many people as possible. It is their legacies that ensure the game evolves and thrives while remaining true to the values and ideas that have been passed down to us.
Arnold Palmer, Champion Golfer at The Open in 1961 and 1962
“When you’ve reached the top, send the elevator back down for the others.”
Your legacy
For many of us, our interest in and love of the game began with someone else – perhaps a parent or grandparent who introduced us to golf; maybe a player we loved to watch and tried to emulate; probably the great friends we made while playing on beautiful, and often historic, courses.There are likely already people who owe their love of golf in some way to you. Through a gift in your Will to The R&A Foundation, you can extend and build on this legacy.You can help to ensure that golf will always matter. Your gift, whatever the size, will help to ensure that golf is thriving for generations to come.
Our promise
Our values, drawn from the game itself, and long-term vision for the sport’s future mean that whenever we receive your legacy gift, you can be assured that it will meaningfully represent your love of, and belief in, the sport.The networks, resources and reach of The R&A will ensure that your gift achieves maximum impact – from supporting the next generation of golf’s leaders to expanding access for underrepresented groups; from transforming the lives of people with disabilities, and those who are disadvantaged, to sharing the rich history of golf around the world.Leaving a gift in your Will to The R&A Foundation can be a simple, tax effective way to leave a legacy that will enable future generations to benefit from all that golf has to offer and help to ensure that golf will always matter.For a confidential discussion about leaving a gift to The R&A Foundation in your Will, please contact The R&A Philanthropy team at foundation@randa.org