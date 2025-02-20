Golf is open to all
Championships
Rules
Watch
Latest
Just Swing
Have you ever thought about giving golf a go, but don’t know where to start? You’ve come to the right place!
Get Started
Find out where you can play golf near you
Play Golf
Join over 66 million people across the world by playing golf
Shorter Formats
Find out more about the different ways you can play golf
Golf is Good For You
Learn how golf can benefit your health and wellbeing
Golf For All
Golf can be enjoyed by all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities
Support
There is lots of support available to help you enjoy golf
Getting into golf is easy,
just take a swing
20 Feb 25
FAQs
What formats of golf can I play?
What should I wear?
Do I need equipment?
Do I need any experience?
What makes golf fun?
How do I get started?
Just Swing
Get Started
New and existing golfers can visit golf.golf to find golf activities at variety of venues where the sport is played, from driving ranges to simulators to municipal courses, as well as existing facilities so they can learn how to play the sport.
Visit golf.golf
Related articles
See All News Articles