Rules of
Amateur Status
Golf’s new Rules of Amateur Status, published by The R&A and the USGA, came into effect on 1 January 2022. This is the latest step to modernise the Rules and make them easier to understand and apply. The new Rules were informed by golfer and golf industry feedback as part of a comprehensive review, to ensure they continue to reflect how the modern game is played around the world. This review reaffirmed amateur golf’s important position in the game and the value in maintaining Amateur Status Rules.

Rules of Amateur Status

A set of Rules that removes many of the restrictions that previously applied to amateur golfers, while ensuring that the integrity of the game is protected.

Amateur Status Resources

New Rules of Amateur Status

Rules of Amateur Status with Guidance Notes - January 2023 Update

Amateur Status Infographic 2022 Key Things to Know

Amateur Status Modernization Overview

