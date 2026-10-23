The R&A’s Just Swing campaign launches in Australia to welcome more people into golf
The R&A
23 Oct 26
7 mins
Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia have partnered with The R&A to bring its Just Swing global participation initiative to Australia, with a locally developed campaign of ambassadors, club education and beginner resources to change outdated perceptions and welcome more people into the game.
Led by Australian Golf Ambassadors, Paralympic champion and 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and former four-time Olympic and Commonwealth Games diver Anabelle Smith, the campaign targets new audiences, including women, families and beginners, and showcases the many welcoming, flexible ways to play golf, on and off the course. Golf is Australia’s most-played sport among adults, with more than four million playing in some form last year and a further 2.5 million non-golfers saying they are highly likely to give golf a try in the next year. Through video, ambassador content and club and venue resources, the campaign showcases what’s driving the sport’s growth and just how much the game has evolved across formats, audiences and experiences. Grant Moir, Chief Global Golf Alliance Officer at The R&A, said, “Increasing participation by making golf more accessible and inclusive is central to The R&A’s strategy of opening golf to the world. Our partnerships with national federations are vital to achieving this, combining our global reach and resources with their local knowledge and relationships to introduce more people to golf. “Through Just Swing, we are supporting our partners to challenge outdated perceptions and show how golf can fit into people’s lives. Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia are bringing this to life by connecting with new audiences and giving clubs and venues practical support to welcome beginners. Together, we want to turn that initial interest into a lasting connection with golf.” Golf Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland said Just Swing aimed to address some of the barriers that can stop people from trying golf or returning to the game. “Just Swing is a national campaign to change the way people see golf. For too long, outdated perceptions about the game have stopped people from giving it a go. This campaign, backed by The R&A, is telling people that when you're starting out, the rules can wait. Just turn up, have fun, and see what golf is really about.“But addressing misconceptions is only half the job. When new players arrive, the experience has to match the message. That's why we're also investing in practical support for clubs and venues, education, resources and tools to help them create more welcoming environments for beginners. We want every new golfer to walk away thinking 'I want to do that again'.”
The R&A's Just Swing campaign has launched in Australia.
23 Oct 26
1 minute
New golfers are on average ten years younger than established players, 55% are women and 66% of those who played their first round on a course in 2025 started their journey at an off-course venue, like a driving range, entertainment or simulator venue, which have more than doubled in Australia in the last five years. One of the key messages of the campaign, endorsed by The R&A is that when you’re starting out, It’s OK not to worry about the rules. Just have fun. Australian Golf Ambassador Dylan Alcott said the campaign was about making sure everyone felt they had a place in the game. “Everybody deserves to be able to play golf. What matters is finding a place where you feel welcome from the moment you walk in, no matter who you are or what your ability is. Whether you’ve never picked up a club or you’re looking to get back into the game, there’s a place for you.” Australian Golf Ambassador Anabelle Smith said there were more ways to play golf than many people realised. “When I started, I didn’t know the first thing about golf. You can play whenever and however suits you, with friends or family, at a driving range, simulator or on course. Even if all you’ve got is a couple of old clubs, just turn up and have a go. Before you know it, you’ll catch the bug.” To help venues better support beginners and provide a more welcoming experience for new players, the campaign includes a range of practical education and resources for club and venue administrators, PGA Professionals, staff and volunteers. This includes a toolkit of guides, videos, posters and beginner scorecards, as well as a Beginner’s Guide to Golf and checklists for front-of-house staff and volunteers. The R&A introduced the Just Swing participation initiative globally in 2025, with national federations adapting and rolling out the campaign in their respective markets. The campaign has been piloted in Spain, where participating clubs saw increased interest in beginner programs among women and girls, and in Canada, driving new golfers to simulator venues. People interested in starting their golf journey can access campaign resources and find a place to play at GOLF.com.au/play. Clubs and venues can access the education modules, toolkits and campaign assets in the Just Swing Club and Venue Resources Hub.